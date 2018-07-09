Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest on the investigation.
Memphis police are on the scene of an accident in South Memphis which left one woman dead.
Police 🚔 investigating a crash on S. Parkway. A car ran off the road into a ditch. People on the scene say it was a road rage incident that possibly involved gunfire. pic.twitter.com/O653BnmxV1— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) July 9, 20
People told FOX13 on the scene it was a road rage incident that involved someone shooting a gun.
At 3:09 a.m. MPD responded to a single vehicle crash at 2063 S. Parkway E. The vehicle ran off the roadway and flipped several times causing the victim to be trapped inside. The female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 9, 2018
Sources confirmed to FOX13's Jeremy that the woman was shot before flipping the car. The crash is now being investigated as a homicide.
