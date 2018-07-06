Woman dies after being trapped inside car following Memphis crash, witness says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Memphis Friday.
Memphis police confirmed two vehicles collided at Jackson Avenue and Ronnie Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
According to police, one of the people involved in the crash was trapped inside their vehicle. MPD said that person died at the scene.
Witnesses said the victim was a woman.
A witness on the scene told FOX13 that he and others tried to bust open a window to save the woman.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Trending stories:
- Memphis woman stabbed in the head, killed during fight
- More than 300 pounds of weed found during Memphis traffic stop
- Woman, 80, recovering after being shot, raped, robbed during home invasion, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}