Woman dies after being trapped inside car following Memphis crash, witness says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Memphis Friday. 

    Memphis police confirmed two vehicles collided at Jackson Avenue and Ronnie Avenue around 2:30 p.m. 

    According to police, one of the people involved in the crash was trapped inside their vehicle. MPD said that person died at the scene.

    Witnesses said the victim was a woman. 

    A witness on the scene told FOX13 that he and others tried to bust open a window to save the woman.  

