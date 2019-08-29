Woman dies after early morning apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis firefighters found a woman unresponsive, who later died while responding to an apartment fire, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
According to MFD they were called to the 3400 block of Wild Rye Lane early Thursday morning. The building was a two-story apartment complex.
While searching the building, a woman was found unresponsive in the bedroom.
She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
The Memphis Department said the fire started in the kitchen when food was left unattended on the stove.
Although the woman was rushed to the hospital because of smoke inhalation, the official cause of death is still under investigation.
The victim's name and age have not been released.
