  • Woman dies after shooting near Purple Haze, MPD says

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman had died following a shooting last month near the Purple Haze nightclub.

    RELATED: 2 rushed to the hospital after shooting near Purple Haze nightclub, says MPD

    MPD told FOX13, two people were shot at the corner of Lt. George W Lee Ave & South Second Street in Downtown Memphis March 18. 

    One female was rushed to Regional One in critical condition and another in non-critical. According to MPD, the female died April 4 from her injuries. 

    Alan Neal, 27, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection with the downtown attack. However, MPD told FOX13, this is now a homicide investigation and amended charges are pending.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman dies after shooting near Purple Haze, MPD says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shooting in Hickory Hill sends one to hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in South Memphis, condition unknown

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman speaks to FOX13 after finding 17-year-old teen dead in her own backyard

  • Headline Goes Here

    Holloway steps in for injured Ferguson vs Khabib at UFC 223