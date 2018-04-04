Woman dies after shooting near Purple Haze, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman had died following a shooting last month near the Purple Haze nightclub.
RELATED: 2 rushed to the hospital after shooting near Purple Haze nightclub, says MPD
MPD told FOX13, two people were shot at the corner of Lt. George W Lee Ave & South Second Street in Downtown Memphis March 18.
One female was rushed to Regional One in critical condition and another in non-critical. According to MPD, the female died April 4 from her injuries.
Alan Neal, 27, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection with the downtown attack. However, MPD told FOX13, this is now a homicide investigation and amended charges are pending.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}