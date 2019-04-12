Woman dies after veering off the road, flipping car on Memphis road

A woman whose car flipped after it veered off a Memphis road has died, according to police.
The accident happened April 10 in the 2000 block of South Parkway East.
Police told FOX13 the driver was traveling eastbound when her car veered off the road, struck a curb, a street sign, and eventually an MLGW pole.
The car then flipped and slid on its roof until it came to a stop near Worthington.
The driver was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but she did not survive.
