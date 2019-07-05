Woman dies at hospital after being found severely injured on West Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - West Memphis Police Department detectives are investigating the overnight death of a woman.
The victim was found at 11th and Broadway.
She was rushed to Regional One Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Detectives are trying to determine if she fell from, was pushed from, or was struck by a vehicle, police said.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
