Woman dies at Memphis hospital, family claims she was disposed of like ‘garbage'

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - After a woman died inside a Memphis hospital, her family is claiming the way she was buried was unethical.
The woman’s sister just found out Friday that she was buried last month – without the family’s permission.
Eartha Duncan said her family’s only wish for the holidays is to give her sister – Rowena Burton – a proper burial.
“My sister had a family. She had a mother, and you just dispose of her like she garbage,” Duncan said.
She said it started in August, when Burton had foot surgery at Methodist South for poor circulation.
Duncan said the doctor hit an artery, and her sister bled out.
Burton suffered a stroke after she was transferred to Methodist University Hospital, and she died on Aug. 29.
Duncan told FOX13 that is when her mother requested an autopsy. Family said they finally received a copy of the autopsy after weeks of requests, but they never got a copy of the death certificate.
