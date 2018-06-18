Woman drags boyfriend with car, chases him around with sword, police say

Memphis police arrested a woman after she attacked her boyfriend of nine months.
According to the arrest affidavit, Ariel Agnew got into an argument with her boyfriend inside her car.
As the victim got out of the car and tried to collect his things, she started to drive away. The man was hanging out of the car and tried to grab the key to stop the car, police said.
She was hitting him while he tried to kill the engine, according to arresting documents.
The car then crashed into another parked vehicle. Agnew went to the trunk and grabbed what police described as a short sword and chased the victim.
He hid from the victim in his grandmother's home. The suspect grabbed a cover to a utility pole and threw it at the patio door, shattering the glass.
"Since you f***** my s***, I'm going to f*** up your s*** too," Agnew said to the victim, according to police.
Agnew started hitting the grandmother's car with the cover. The victim ran out to try and stop her but, was chased again. The arrest affidavit said the victim was cut in the arm by Agnew while running away.
Agnew is charged with aggravated assault and vandalism under $1,000.
