Woman fed up by lack of air conditioning, hot water inside Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One Memphis woman is fed up after problems keep popping up inside her apartment.

Not having air conditioning, hot water, a working stove and problems with her electrical outlets are some of the issues Delisa Shaffer told FOX13 she deals with at The Woods at Ridgeway.

Shaffer has lived at the complex since March, and the problems have accumulated from the beginning, she said.

Shaffer told FOX13 she hasn’t had hot water inside her apartment for about three days.

And the A/C is just producing warm air.

“It was blowing out warm air, like it was already hot in here… so it was extra hot,” Shaffer said.

Management has not fixed any of the issues she has been experiencing, which Shaffer said caused her to go to code enforcement.

“They kept telling me they were going to send somebody out -- no one never came,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer said she’s paying over $700 in rent alone.

FOX13’s Scott Madaus asked management representatives to comment on the situation, but they had no comment.

FOX13 contacted the City of Memphis. Officials said they are currently investigating Shaffer’s claims.

