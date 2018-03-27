  • Woman fights Memphis Police at downtown hotel

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said a Memphis woman fought officers after she was accused of using a stolen credit card.

    Officers on the scene at The Hotel Napoleon were called to room 206 Tuesday.

    Once officers made the scene, the woman started fighting police. Officers receive minor injuries after the altercation. 

    This suspect is in police custody. Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

    Watch what happened after police arrested the suspect.

