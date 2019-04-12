Woman fights off attacker at gas station pump in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was able to fight off an attacker who tried to steal her car at a gas station, and now police are searching for three suspects wanted in the case.
The incident happened on April 10 at the Crump Market in the 1000 block of E.H. Crump Blvd.
Police said a woman parked at a pump and went inside to pay for gas. While she was in the store, another vehicle pulled up and a man got into her car.
The woman was able to fight off the suspect and regain control of her car, at which point the man started kicking her in an attempt to get her out, according to MPD and surveillance video.
The suspects eventually drove off without getting the woman’s car. Police later learned the car the suspects were driving was reported stolen from the 6400 block of East Shelby Drive on March 31.
The suspects and their car have not been located. If you have any information on that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
