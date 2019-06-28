0 Woman forced into her apartment by robbers before 3 people were shot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A violent home invasion sent three people to the hospital.

All of them are currently fighting for their lives, police say.

Police were called to the 2700 block of W. Barbara Circle for an armed robbery call around 3 a.m. Friday.

The victim told police she was sitting in her car when two men wearing masks broke her window and demanded everything she had. They then forced her out of the car and made her let them into her apartment, according to the police report obtained by FOX13.

They asked how many people were inside the apartment and she told them her children and their father were inside.

"If there is anybody else in the apartment we're going to kill you," the suspects told her.

Once they were inside, she ran into the back of the house where her family was already hiding.

Another man was waiting outside the door for the suspects. He then tried to fight them and wrestle the gun away from them. During the chaos, the victim was shot twice.

It's unclear what his relationship is to the mother, father and kids.

But, he told police he believed the suspects had been shot as well because they dropped their guns and ran.

Minutes later, two other people who were shot showed up to Methodist North hospital.

They were later transported to Regional One hospital.

At 3:07am MPD received a shooting/home invasion call to 2722 W. Barbara Cv. One victim was shot but was able to also fire shots at the suspects. Mins later two shooting victims arrived at Methodist N. Officers have 3 people detained. All shooting victims are listed as critical. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 28, 2019

