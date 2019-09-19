Woman found dead in Memphis, police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are working to learn more information after a woman was found dead.
According to police, the woman was found on the 2300 block of Douglass Avenue around 3: 21 a.m.
The identity of the woman has not been released.
There were no immediate signs of foul play, however, this is an ongoing death investigation.
FOX13 is working to learn more information.
