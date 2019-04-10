Woman found dead in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - A woman was found dead on the side of the road near railroad tracks in Olive Branch, according to police.
The body of Jeanine Blankenship was found in a ditch along Railroad Avenue, according to the DeSoto County coroner. He said it appears she was walking along the railroad tracks to get home.
The coroner said there are no signs of foul play, but Blankenship’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
