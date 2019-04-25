  • Woman found dead inside DeSoto County home, death investigation underway

    Updated:

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Investigators are searching for clues after a Mississippi woman was found dead inside a DeSoto County home.

    Police Chief Scott Warsham told FOX13 a 55-year-old woman's body was found in the 1600 block of Edgewood around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

    The call came in as a suicide, but investigators are still looking at the details surrounding the case, according to the chief. 

    Police said the woman's ex-husband was in the home at the time of her death.

    The chief of police plans to meet with investigators this morning to learn more about the case.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories