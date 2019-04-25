Woman found dead inside DeSoto County home, death investigation underway

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Investigators are searching for clues after a Mississippi woman was found dead inside a DeSoto County home.
Police Chief Scott Warsham told FOX13 a 55-year-old woman's body was found in the 1600 block of Edgewood around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The call came in as a suicide, but investigators are still looking at the details surrounding the case, according to the chief.
Police said the woman's ex-husband was in the home at the time of her death.
The chief of police plans to meet with investigators this morning to learn more about the case.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}