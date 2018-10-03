Woman found dead on bedroom floor by granddaughter, investigation underway

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - A criminal investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on her bedroom floor.
Marshall County investigators were called to the 100 block of Red Hills Rd., just west of Byhalia, on Tuesday.
FOX13's Tom Dees spoke to a man who knew the victim. What he said about the incident -- and why investigators are listing the victim's husband as a person of interest -- on FOX13 News at 5:30 p.m.
The woman and her husband were found by their granddaughter. Investigators said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
The man had extremely high blood pressure when police arrived on the scene. The man is still in the hospital -- unrelated to the incident at the home. FOX13 is told he is a person of interest in the investigation.
At this time, investigators don’t know how the woman died, but she did have bruises on her face and blood was found on the scene.
