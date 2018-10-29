Woman found shot and killed inside Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was found shot and killed inside a home late Sunday night.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Graceland Cv. in Whitehaven.
Police say the woman died on the scene.
No information has been released on the woman's killer.
The woman's identity has not yet been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any additional information on this case, please call MPD at 528-CASH.
