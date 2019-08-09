Woman found shot and killed outside corner store in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for clues after a woman was found shot and killed.
Police were called to A1 Speedy Corner Store on Park Ave. around 11:15 Thursday night.
Memphis Police told us the shots were fired nearby on Grand St.
Family members have identified the woman killed as Victoria Danner.
MPD has not released any information concerning the gunman.
Police are aware of a video that was recorded while the shooting happened. You can hear multiple gunshots in the background.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates from the scene.
