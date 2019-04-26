Woman found shot, killed outside Downtown Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a deadly shooting in Downtown.
Investigators responded to the scene in the 700 block of Kentucky St. near the South Bluffs area.
When police arrived around 11:06 Thursday night, a woman was found dead on the scene. She was found shot and killed outside the home.
This is an ongoing investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.
