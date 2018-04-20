0 Woman gets billfold stolen while offering inside of Memphis Church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman told FOX13 while she was in line putting her offering in church someone stole her wallet out of her purse at a South Memphis church.

Police are investigating the incident.

Shirley Williams said it was the last place she thought anything would be stolen from her.

"Because we were in church, I just can't believe anyone would do that,” Williams said.

Williams told FOX13, she was bumped by a person from behind while in the offering line at a midweek service at the Temple of Deliverance Church Tuesday night.

Williams told FOX13 she never really thought anything of it until she noticed her purse being unzipped. The first thing she realized was gone was her wallet. Williams said the church allowed her to search where she was sitting and other areas in the church for her wallet.

"I searched everywhere. We went back to the church and we just couldn't find it anywhere,” Williams said.

Williams said she’s retired and is living on a fixed income. Williams told FOX13 in her wallet were all of her insurance cards and things needed to go about her everyday life.

"It was just upsetting because it happened in church,” Williams said.

Williams said she’s certain she didn’t misplace her wallet anywhere. She said, she’s not going to allow this incident to keep her from going to her church.

"I'm praying for forgiveness for them and for them to change their life,” Williams said.

We did locate several surveillance cameras around the church, however, it’s not confirmed yet if the incident was caught on any of them yet.

We did call and leave a message at the church, but our phone call has not been returned.

Memphis Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

