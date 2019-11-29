0 Woman gives back to children in the community with incarcerated parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman who faced jail time for three years is giving back to kids whose parents are incarcerated.

That's why she started the Angel Tree Ministry at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser four years ago. A simple gift can help fill the void for a child whose parent is absent this holiday.

"When you love someone you give, I wasn't able to do that. That was very hard for me," said an emotional Shelia Jefferson.

Jefferson told Fox 13 about the time she couldn't provide gifts for her family over the holidays. She was pregnant when she went to jail for three years. Her youngest child was 10 months old.

"Christmas for me was empty, bleak, sad, lonely and a lot of fear,” she said.

Jefferson turned her fear into faith. Now she's collecting toys for kids whose parents are incarcerated.

The incarcerated parent signs the child up for the program as if the gifts are coming from the parent whose behind bars.

Volunteers donate the items and receive handwritten letters from their parents.

"To see the hope and to experience the love that has been distributed from their parents and other organizations, it does something to you.

That's our gift to see the impact that it's made on those children," said Pastor Ricky Floyd of Pursuit of God Church.

"These tears now are really tears of gratefulness because I'm now able to do what I couldn't do then," Jefferson explained.

They need your help with donations starting right now.

To donate, call Pursuit of God Church at (901)353-5772. Ask for Shelia Jefferson. You can drop donations off between church hours.

The items will be distributed to the children December 16th through the 20th Pursuit of God Church partners with Prison Fellowship Angel Tree Ministry to make this program possible.

They hope to serve 50 or more children.

