  • Woman handcuffed, says she was racially profiled in Collierville Victoria's Secret

    By: Kristin Leigh

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman said she was handcuffed at a Victoria’s Secret in Collierville for no reason other than the color of her skin.

    Trending stories:

    Jovita Cage told FOX13 she's the victim of racial profiling. She said she was mistreated by the Collierville police officer who handcuffed her and the store employee who called police.

    Why Cage said she was targeted and how the store tried repaying the mistake, on FOX13 News at 9.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman handcuffed, says she was racially profiled in Collierville…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Missing Mexican woman's body found in Utah canyon

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman charged with murder after 81-year-old shot and burned, at least…