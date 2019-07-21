Woman hit and killed by car after falling into roadway during argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a woman was punched, then abandoned on a roadway in Memphis.
MPD was called to Park and Airways on Sunday morning.
Preliminary information indicated a man was arguing with a woman on the scene. Investigators say a man punched the woman, then she fell and was abandoned on the roadway.
Shortly after, a vehicle hit the woman on the roadway. The driver fled the scene.
First responders pronounced the woman dead on the roadway.
Police have the driver of the vehicle and the man who punched the victim detained.
Officials have not identified the suspects or victim at this time.
It's also unclear what caused the argument between the man and woman.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 News for updates on the investigation.
