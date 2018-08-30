Woman hit and killed on Lamar

Memphis police are investigating after someone was hit and killed by a vehicle on a major Memphis road.
According to witnesses, the woman was dead when police and paramedics made the scene around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night.
It happened on Lamar Avenue just east of American Way.
FOX13 is working to learn what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash and if they stayed on the scene.
The latest information on this breaking news, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
