Woman hit by vehicle in Millington, taken to hospital in 'extremely critical condition'

MILLINGTON, TN - A woman is fighting to stay alive tonight after being hit by a vehicle in Millington.
According to the Shelby Co. Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived to the intersection of Navy Rd and Bethuel Rd Sunday night for a pedestrian crash. When the arrived on the scene they witnessed a woman had been hit.
She was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. Investigators are working to determine the cause of this accident.
