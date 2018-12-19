Woman hit, killed walking across Tennessee highway after car trouble

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was killed while walking back to her car that was pulled over on a Tennessee highway.
Susan Keller, 60, of Westmoreland was killed in the Monday evening crash on Highway 31E in Sumner County just north of Rock Bridge Market.
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said Keller had car trouble while traveling on Highway 31E and other motorists stopped to help her.
At some point, Keller went across the highway to get to the market. When trying to return to her car, she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the highway.
Keller was taken to Sumner County Regional Medical Center where she died.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges have not been filed at this time.
The reconstruction process can take some time as officers will look up phone records and search for video, among other things.
