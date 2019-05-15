Woman hit, killed while crossing road in Memphis

A woman was killed after she was hit and killed by a car in Memphis.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the Memphis police department responded to a pedestrian crash on the 2800 block of N. Houston Levee. This is just south of Highway 64.
The victim was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was struck, police said.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The responsible party stayed on the scene, police said.
