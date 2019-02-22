  • Woman hit with pipe during attempted carjacking in Collierville, police say

    Updated:

    A woman was attacked in a Collierville parking lot after leaving a store, police said.

    On February 21st, just after 8:30 pm, CPD was called to the 1000 block of Poplar Avenue on an attempted carjacking.

    The victim left Cartridge World and while attempting to get in her car, she was approached from behind and struck on the head with a 'small cylinder shaped object,' police said. 

    The man demanded her keys.

    She refused and fled inside another business. The suspect ran on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

    If anyone has any information, please call the Collierville police at 901-457-2520. 

