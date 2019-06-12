Woman hospitalized after being shot on I-40, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot on a Memphis interstate.
The investigation centers around I-40 at Warford. Several police cars and emergency vehicles are on the scene.
Police said a woman was shot. She was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting on I-40 and Warford. Memphis police said a woman was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Police are searching for a suspect/suspects in a white dodge. pic.twitter.com/AlSqDK5ETb— Jacque Masse (@massereports) June 12, 2019
MPD said the suspect(s) may have been in a white Dodge.
Two eastbound lanes of I-40 near Warford are shut down.
Memphis police tell me its unclear what caused the shooting. Northbound Watkins is blocked and eastbound warlord is currently shut down @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/AElV8r6xxF— Jacque Masse (@massereports) June 12, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
