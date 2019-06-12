  • Woman hospitalized after being shot on I-40, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot on a Memphis interstate.

    The investigation centers around I-40 at Warford. Several police cars and emergency vehicles are on the scene.

    Police said a woman was shot. She was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

    MPD said the suspect(s) may have been in a white Dodge.

    Two eastbound lanes of I-40 near Warford are shut down.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

