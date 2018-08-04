  • Woman hospitalized after jumping into Mississippi River and taking off clothes

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after jumping into the Mississippi River. 

    Memphis police said the woman jumped into the river and began to take her clothes off. 

    Shortly after, officers were called to the scene and pulled the woman out. 

    She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    Police are currently on scene, near Riverside Drive and Beale Street. 

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. 

