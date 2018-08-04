Woman hospitalized after jumping into Mississippi River and taking off clothes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after jumping into the Mississippi River.
Memphis police said the woman jumped into the river and began to take her clothes off.
Officers are on the scene at Riverside and Beale. A female jumped into the river and began to take her clothes off. The female was pulled from the river and has been xported non-critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 4, 2018
Shortly after, officers were called to the scene and pulled the woman out.
She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police chief shot after answering call to man's house, returns fire and kills suspect
- Popular Southaven restaurant infested with rats, former employees claim
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police are currently on scene, near Riverside Drive and Beale Street.
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}