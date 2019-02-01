Woman hospitalized, man injured in shooting at Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital and a man was injured in a shooting at a Memphis business.
Police were called to the 4200 block of Lamar in response to a shooting Friday morning. Officers arrived at a business, Rose Company LLC, and found two victims.
A woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. A man suffered non-critical injuries.
DOUBLE SHOOTING: @MEM_PoliceDept says one of the two people shot was taken to the hospital it critical condition. This is the scene at Rose Company LLC- a furniture warehouse on Lamar Avenue. Police have yet to release any information on who they are looking for. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/zG8GzFGqph— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) February 1, 2019
Several police cars are surrounding the business, which is a furniture warehouse.
MPD said the suspect fled in a brown Hyundai with TN license plate S9761B.
