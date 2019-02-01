  • Woman hospitalized, man injured in shooting at Memphis business

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital and a man was injured in a shooting at a Memphis business.

    Police were called to the 4200 block of Lamar in response to a shooting Friday morning. Officers arrived at a business, Rose Company LLC, and found two victims.

    A woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. A man suffered non-critical injuries.

    Several police cars are surrounding the business, which is a furniture warehouse.

    MPD said the suspect fled in a brown Hyundai with TN license plate S9761B.

