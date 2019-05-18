0 Woman hurt after falling on scooter downtown raises questions about their safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Paramedics rushed a woman to the hospital after she took a hard fall on a scooter in Downtown Memphis around 1 p.m. Friday.

FOX13 saw that woman fall off the scooter she was riding near city hall.

Paramedics said they are constantly getting calls from people who are getting hurt on the devices.

A man rushed to help the woman who fell off the scooter she was riding in downtown Memphis Friday after running into a green pole. That man called 911 and stayed there until help came.

The woman couldn’t move.

Before that woman fell, FOX13 noticed she was going extremely fast on the scooter she was riding.

People who work downtown said it can be scary to watch people ride by.

“That’s the reason I won’t ride one. I’m fearful of not being able to hold myself up or fall or something like that,” said Phyllis Martin.

Paramedics and security officers spoke with the woman for about 15 minutes before placing her on a stretcher and taking her to the hospital.

She was not wearing a helmet.

“Bump your head and they kind of need something with helmets and need a requirement where you got to have a helmet,” said Martin.

A paramedic said on average they get about four calls a week from people getting hurt while riding the bird scooters.

The city launched a partnership with a scooter company last year as a way to add new mobility options.

FOX13 watched as people rode by on their scooters while the victim was on the ground.

A source with the city said paramedics have treated people for lacerations to the head and arms in Memphis.

Paramedics said some of those injuries they have treated have been serious ones.

