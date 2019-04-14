Woman identified after deadly accident in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical crash Wednesday afternoon.
Police said a woman was taken to the hospital from the 2000 block of South Parkway East.
Investigators said that woman did not survive her injuries. She was identified as Sherrita Washington, 37.
Officers said they currently believe it is a one-vehicle accident.
It still unclear what caused the accident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
