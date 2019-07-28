0 Woman identified after hitting SCS officers at block party in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Memphis Police has identified the woman accused of hitting multiple SCS officers at a block party in Whitehaven.

Audrell Qualls, 32, is facing four counts aggravated assault, three counts child abuse and neglect, driving while license s/r/c, evading arrest, reckless driving, and violation of financial law.

She's expected in court on July 29 at 9:00 a.m.

A woman is accused of hitting multiple SCS officers after picking up three children from a district-sponsored block party in Memphis.

According to MPD, the initial incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday at Whitehaven High School. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., SCS held a block party at the school as a part of its "Safe Summer Series."

Shelby County Schools officials said two children – ages 5 and 6 – were found in the parking lot of the school after the block party. Those children do not attend SCS.

As officers worked to locate the children’s family members, a woman arrived to claim them.

When they requested her ID, officials said she refused. At that point, police discovered the woman had an outstanding warrant. They attempted to detain her, but she sped off with three children in the car, causing one MPD officer to fall.

According to police, the woman then struck two other SCS officers while driving away. She also hit an SCS officer’s vehicle, nearly hitting the officer.

That officer then fired one shot toward the vehicle, but no one was hit.

Southaven police then began pursuing the woman when they crossed state lines on Millbranch Road.

During the pursuit, investigators said the driver struck a Southaven police cruiser at the intersection of Millbranch and Stateline Road.

Southaven police followed it until the car crossed back into Tennessee.

Police said the suspect ended up crashing the vehicle in the area of Millbranch and Kilarney, and the car then caught fire.

According to MPD, all four people did get out of the burning car unharmed.

SCS officials said the children are safe, and the injured officers are being treated at the hospital.

Police confirmed the woman – who has not yet been identified – was taken into custody.

