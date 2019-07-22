0 Woman identified, hit and killed by car after falling into roadway during argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Officials have identified the woman killed as Jasmine Robinson, 41.

Court records say her husband was Johnny Crawford has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

Officials told FOX13 Robinson called 911 early Sunday morning and told them her husband had been beating her for two days.

She asked them for help, and the call ended. Police say they got a call ten minutes later that she'd been killed.

UPDATE: the woman hit and killed by a car after a man punched her in the head and left her on Airways Blvd has been identified as 41 year-old Jasmine Robinson.



According to court records, her husband, Johnny Crawford has been charged with 2nd degree murder. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/LfC9osXQch — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) July 22, 2019

Officers are investigating after a woman was punched, then abandoned on a roadway in Memphis.

MPD was called to Park and Airways on Sunday morning.

Preliminary information indicated a man was arguing with a woman on the scene. Investigators say a man punched the woman, then she fell and was abandoned on the roadway.

Shortly after, a vehicle hit the woman on the roadway. The driver fled the scene.

First responders pronounced the woman dead on the roadway.

Police have the driver of the vehicle and the man who punched the victim detained.

Officials have not identified the victim at this time.

It's also unclear what caused the argument between the man and woman.

The driver has been identified as Laura Turner-Burton, 59. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Johnny Crawford 48, has been charged with Second Degree Murder-Domestic Assault and Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.

