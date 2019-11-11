  • Woman identified, killed during wrong-way crash on I-55 early Monday morning

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a woman was killed during a wrong-way crash on I-55.

    Officers were called to I-55 near the Winchester overpass around 12:50 Monday morning.

    Investigators have determined Latoya Brown, 39, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane at the time of the crash.

    She attempted to use the separation in a concrete barrier to re-enter northbound I-55, but hit a barrier in the middle of the interstate.

    It's unclear why the woman was driving the wrong way on the interstate.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.

