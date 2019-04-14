Woman identified, man charged after deadly crash injures 3 children and 1 adult

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers responded to a deadly wreck near Parkway Village Saturday morning.
Police were called to Knight Arnold and S. Mendenhall.
Investigators said one woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has been identified as Lakisha Smith, 27.
Three juveniles and one adult were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told FOX13 Smith and the three juveniles were riding in a blue Ford Escape at the time of the crash.
Jerry Cathy was the driver of the blue Ford. He's been charged with failure to exercise due care, driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of financial law.
Cathey's next court appearance is Monday at 9 a.m.
