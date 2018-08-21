Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Memphis.
Police said it was a hit-and-run accident, and it happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Holly wood and Chelsea.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.
No suspect information was given.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
