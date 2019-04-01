Woman in critical condition after getting stabbed in the head, officers say

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed inside her Horn Lake home.
Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 5200 block of Haynes around 2:45 Sunday afternoon.
When investigators arrived on the scene, one female appeared to have a cut on her head.
She was flown to Regional One for treatment and listed in critical condition.
Horn Lake investigators believe Ryan Michael Lamer was responsible for stabbing the victim inside the residence.
Lamer fled the scene but was later taken into custody. He has been charged with aggravated assault.
Police are still working to get more details, this is an ongoing investigation.
