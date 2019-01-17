Woman in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
Police said the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rochester Road and West Brooks Road.
Officers are on the scene of a two car crash at Rochester and W. Brooks Rd.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 17, 2019
One female is being transported to ROH in critical condition.
According to MPD, one woman was rushed to Regional One in critical condition following the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear at this time.
