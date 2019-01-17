  • Woman in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis. 

    Police said the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rochester Road and West Brooks Road. 

    According to MPD, one woman was rushed to Regional One in critical condition following the crash. 

    No other injuries were reported.

    The details surrounding the crash are still unclear at this time.

