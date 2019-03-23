Woman in critical condition after shooting at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a gas station in the New Chicago neighborhood.
MPD said the shooting happened at the Valero gas station in the 1100 block of Chelsea Ave. Saturday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 a woman was shot in the parking lot.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
