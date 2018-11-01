  • Woman in critical condition after shooting in Orange Mound

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Memphis. 

    The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marechalneil Street in Orange Mound, police said. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken via ambulance to Regional One. 

    According to MPD, the woman’s condition is critical. 

    Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

