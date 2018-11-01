Woman in critical condition after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Memphis.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marechalneil Street in Orange Mound, police said.
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken via ambulance to Regional One.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1019 Marechalneil St.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 1, 2018
Officers located a female shooting victim. She has been xported to ROH. Her condition is unknown at this time.
According to MPD, the woman’s condition is critical.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
