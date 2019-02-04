Woman in critical condition after suspect shoots driver in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Southaven Police are still looking for a suspect who opened fire on a driver Monday morning at a very busy intersection. Investigators said the woman was shot inside a car.
According to police, the shooting happened early Monday morning near Goodman Road and Southcrest Boulevard near the I-55 exit around 2:30.
The woman was shot through the driver's window of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers treated the driver until an ambulance arrived on the scene. The driver was then taken to Regional One in critical condition.
DeSoto County’s Penny Sneed told FOX13 she drives through that intersection very often and it’s hard to imagine a shooting there.
“My prayers go out to that family,” Sneed said.
Southaven Police said the shooter fled the scene going eastbound in a black Dodge Charger.
