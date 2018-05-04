  • Woman indicted for killing her boyfriend, DA says

    A Mid-South woman has been indicted for killing her boyfriend two years ago. 

    Roxalene Pullen, 36, also was indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the perpetration of felony theft, and theft of the victim’s property. Derwin Brown, 53, is a co-defendant in the case. He was previously indicted for accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. 

    According to the news release from the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, 

    On Aug. 26, 2016, investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence in the 6800 block of Mikayla Lane where they found 33-year-old Thomas Regenold Jr. dead of gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

    Detectives developed Pullen as a suspect, and in April of 2017 she was arrested and gave a statement regarding her involvement in the incident.

     

     

