0 Woman indicted for murder, accused of shooting well-known Memphis pastor to death

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A woman has been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a well-known Memphis pastor.

Latoshia Daniels, 40, was indicted on first-degree murder, among other charges, in the death of Brodes Perry, the associate pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

Perry, 36, was shot and killed in his Collierville home on April 4, 2019.

An arrest affidavit for Daniels detailed the deadly shooting.

Perry’s wife told police Daniels arrived at the family’s home that night. She told police she allowed Daniels inside the apartment because she was an acquaintance that the couple knew while they were living in Little Rock, Ark.

They allegedly spoke for about 30 minutes before Brodes Perry arrived – then the three of them spoke for another 10 minutes before Daniels started to leave.

While the couple was escorting Daniels out of their home - she allegedly pulled out a handgun from her jacket and began to shoot Mr. Perry several times, according to the arrest affidavit. Perry's wife told investigators Daniels repeatedly said "you broke my heart" while she was shooting.

Mrs. Perry was allegedly shot in the shoulder after she knelt to check on her husband.

Police said Brodes Perry was shot in the head and torso. He did not survive.

Daniels remains in custody without bond. She also was indicted on attempted first-degree murder and the felony charge of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

During her first court appearance, Daniels was seen waving at loved ones in the courtroom. Soon thereafter, she broke down and began crying.

