Woman indicted in baby abduction, car theft

A Mississippi woman accused of stealing a car with a 10-month-old baby girl in the back seat last week was indicted Tuesday on an, especially aggravated kidnapping charge.
Aerele Taylor, 22, of Greenville, Miss. is being held in the Shelby County Women’s Jail.
The incident occurred on Feb. 19, 2019, when Taylor rode to a laundromat in the 4600 block of Horn Lake Road with the child’s mother who had met a few days earlier.
The mother said that when she went inside to start her laundry, Taylor moved into the driver’s seat of the 2006 red Pontiac and drove away with the baby in the car.
An Amber Alert was issued and Memphis Police later was notified that Greeneville police had stopped the red Pontiac. Taylor and the baby were inside the car.
