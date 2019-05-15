Woman indicted in deadly Memphis stabbing arrested for hitting woman with steel bat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman who was previously indicted in connection to a deadly stabbing has once again been arrested.
READ MORE HERE: Woman indicted in fight, deadly stabbing of Memphis woman
Bianca Sims, 19, was booked into the Shelby County jail on May 13. She is charged with aggravated assault.
According to a police affidavit, two women were involved in an altercation when one of them was hit with a steel bat. The victim’s mother told police when she tried to intervene, she was also hit with the bat.
That woman said while being hit, Sims joined in and began hitting her with another steel bat.
The two victims suffered minor injuries, including a swollen hand.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Sims was previously indicted on charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. Those charges stemmed from a deadly stabbing on July 5, 2018.
In that case, Britney Allgood was killed. The teenager was stabbed in the heart and lung, according to Memphis police.
Cellphone video showed an altercation that led to the deadly stabbing.
SEE THE VIDEO AND READ MORE HERE
Law enforcement originally said the incident appeared to be self-defense and no charges were filed, but Sims was later indicted. She was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}