0 Woman indicted in fight, deadly stabbing of Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman has been indicted in connection with a deadly stabbing that left another woman dead.

Bianca Sims, 19, is accused of trying to hit Britney Allgood, 19, with her car during a fight on July 5.

RELATED: Cell phone video shows fight leading to Memphis woman being stabbed to death

That fight was caught on cell phone video, though the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said no charges were originally filed against Sims.

Multiple people were inside the two cars involved.

In the video, Allgood is seen inside a car when words were shared between people in another car.

Police said Allgood was stabbed in the heart and lung during the fight with Sims in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Knight Arnold Road.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

MPD originally said the incident appeared to be “self-defense,” but Sims now is facing charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

She was released on a $30,000 bond. Sims is expected in court for arraignment next month.

“I was actually going past when they were doing everything, and I saw the little black car sitting there,” said Tameka Buckley. “When I came back is when I saw the blood and all of the action.”

A relative of Sims declined to comment on the investigation.

Prior communication with Sims indicated she argued she was followed and was defending herself.

The DA's office said a review of evidence led to the returned indictment.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.