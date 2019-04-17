Woman injured after shooting on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was injured after a shooting on a major Memphis interstate.
Police said the shooting happened on I-240 near the Airways Boulevard exit around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The police report said the victims were driving when they heard a pop. They thought it was a rock, but the victim realized she was in pain.
One woman was grazed with a bullet.
Police found a hole in the truck and the bullet was lodged in a seat.
She was treated by paramedics and was released.
Traffic on I-240 was significantly impacted following the shooting. According to TDOT, eastbound traffic on I-240 near the Mill Branch Road exit was diverted to alternate routes as crews cleared the scene.
Westbound traffic was not affected by the incident.
NOW: @MEM_PoliceDept is investigating a shooting along I-240 and Airways. One woman was rushed to the hospital after she was grazed by a bullet. Traffic is being diverted away from the eastbound lanes. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/ja0sfSTUBL— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) April 17, 2019
