Woman injured after shooting on I-240, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was injured after a shooting on a major Memphis interstate.

    Police said the shooting happened on I-240 near the Airways Boulevard exit around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

    The police report said the victims were driving when they heard a pop. They thought it was a rock, but the victim realized she was in pain. 

    One woman was grazed with a bullet.

    Police found a hole in the truck and the bullet was lodged in a seat.  

    She was treated by paramedics and was released. 

    FOX13 originally reported the victim was taken to the hospital, but police have said 

    Traffic on I-240 was significantly impacted following the shooting. According to TDOT, eastbound traffic on I-240 near the Mill Branch Road exit was diverted to alternate routes as crews cleared the scene.

    Westbound traffic was not affected by the incident. 

