  • Woman, juvenile hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Whitehaven

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman and a juvenile were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Whitehaven, police said.

    MPD said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hodge Road. 

    Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles overturned on the roadway, according to police.

    One woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while a juvenile female was listed in non-critical condition. 

