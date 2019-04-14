Woman, juvenile hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman and a juvenile were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Whitehaven, police said.
MPD said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hodge Road.
NOW: One of the cars involved is on a tow truck. Looks like one of them hit a utility pole. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/YpoPwwsm0w— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) April 14, 2019
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles overturned on the roadway, according to police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 15-year-old killed, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree in Collierville
- Officer identified after alleged suspect shoots deputy, kills himself during barricade situation
- ’I will devour you and your family’: Collierville man accused of stalking woman and her loved ones
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
One woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while a juvenile female was listed in non-critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Officers are on the scene of an accident at Shelby & Hodge. Two vehicles were involved; one of which was overturned. One female adult is being transported in critical condition & a female juvenile is being transported in non-critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 14, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}